Twitter mentions "more value" paid-for accounts for companies

  Twitter mentions "more value" paid-for accounts for companies

The will-they/won't-they/when speculation over Twitter's monetisation has seen some slight clarification this week as the micro blogging service has revealed it is to offer some kind of paid-for service to companies.

Although still very woolly, the site du jour's plans to actually make some money appear to be based around "enhanced accounts" offering "more value", although it seems free accounts will still be available to businesses.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone emailed Reuters with the following: "We think there will be opportunities to provide services to commercial entities that help them get even more value out of Twitter. If these services are valuable to companies, we think they may want to pay for them".

In addition it seems the social networking phenomenon has "just hired someone to work on creating commercial products". A hire perhaps paid for by the $35 million it's apparently recently received in funding.

