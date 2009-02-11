  Twitter says it will remain "free to everyone"

Twitter has responded to the news that it is considering charging for commercial accounts with an official blog post in which it says the service will "remain free to use by everyone - individuals, companies, celebrities, etc".

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone prompted speculation that companies would soon be charged for using the micro-blogging service in an interview with Marketing magazine, but it seems this is not the case.

However, the company, currently with $20 million investment, does state it will "begin iterating on revenue products this year".

The post reads: "What we're thinking about is adding value in places where we are already seeing traction, not imposing fees on existing services. We are still very early in the idea stage and we don't have anything to share just yet despite a recent surge in speculation. When we do, we'll be sure to let you know".

For now at least it seems Twitter's 140 characters or less tweets will still be gratis: "it's important to note that whatever we come up with, Twitter will remain free to use by everyone - individuals, companies, celebrities, etc".