Twitterer captures Hudson plane crash

Twitter is fast becoming a news source in its own right following users around the world using the service to post news of major events as they happen.

The latest is from the aeroplane crash in the Hudson River in New York on Thursday.

"There's a plane in the Hudson. I'm on the ferry going to pick up the people. Crazy", said twitterer Janis Krums as he got to the scene of the US Airways Airbus A320 crash.

But Janis backed up this statement from the micro-blogging site with a stunning picture of the accident that supposedly happened when a flock of birds flew into the path of the plane as it took off from LaGuardia airport en route to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The picture, taken and posted to TwitPic.com soon circulated the twitter feeds allowing all to see before any of the traditional news services had even got a look in.

Citizen journalism at its finest.

