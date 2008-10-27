Twitter as terrorist tool
A draft US Army intelligence report has suggested Twitter could become a terrorist tool.
US agencies are apparently "worried that terrorists might start to use new communication technologies like the blogging site Twitter to plan and organise attacks."
In a chapter of the report called "Potential for Terrorist Use of Twitter" the report notes that first reports of the Los Angeles earthquake in July appeared on the service before established news outlets.
The report says: "Twitter is already used by some members to post and support extremist ideologies and perspectives.
"Terrorists could theoretically use Twitter social networking in the US as an operational tool."
Facebook, MySpace, and online gaming networks have all been highlighted recently by both the US and UK governments as potential virtual places terrorists could plan attacks.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments