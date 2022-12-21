(Pocket-lint) - Elon Musk's troubled ownership of Twitter is giving no signs of slowing down, but there was an uncharacteristically long gap before the billionaire acknowledged the results of his big leadership poll.

That public poll asked all users if he should step down or not, and the vote to get rid of him won with a 57.5% share of the results.

It took Musk over a day to directly respond to the outcome and confirm that, as promised, he would abide by it, albeit with some immediately added new caveats.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Firstly, he will retain control of the "software & server" teams, with the former comprising a huge proportion of Twitter's staff given it's a software-only business.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Secondly, funny though it may sound, calling prospective applicants "foolish" might seem to some observers to discourage people from seeking out the job.

This all points towards a potentially lengthy false interregnum - Musk will remain in sole charge, with the promise of an eventual handover that has deliberately vague timings, and the constant possibility of a backdown if he so chooses.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

After all, the court of public opinion might be one thing, but a Twitter poll is still far from a legally binding commitment in reality.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.