Throughout his short but busy tenure, Twitter owner Elon Musk has let Twitter users decide on some of the more controversial moves for the platform.

They have voted to remove permanent suspensions for many Covid deniers and extremists, plus agreed to the reinstatement of Donald Trump.

However, his latest poll could prove to be his undoing as, with just two hours to go, the Twittersphere is voting a resounding "yes" to his latest online survey, which asks whether he should step down as head of the social network company.

As we write, more than 15 million votes have been cast and over 57 per cent agree that he should go.

That has incensed some, who believe that Twitter has improved since he bought the firm for $44 billion. However, there are clearly plenty of users who are less enthusiastic to his multiple platform changes.

His latest move was to ban multiple linking to other social media networks, which will see a user's account suspended - maybe even permanently. This came after a number of journalists were also suspended for "doxxing" (allegedly revealing his flight information on their Twitter feeds). They were reinstated after a global outcry.