(Pocket-lint) - We've all had this problem, you find a great video on Twitter, and then, when you go to show someone, you can't find it again. It's so frustrating.

To make matters worse, Twitter doesn't have a built-in tool for saving videos, so you might think that you're out of luck.

Thankfully, downloading Twitter videos is easy on all platforms with the help of some free third-party tools.

Here's how you can get the job done, no matter if you're on a computer, iPhone, iPad or Android device.

How to save Twitter videos on desktop

What you need:

A laptop or desktop computer

A website called Twitter Video Downloader

Open Twitter and find the video that you want to download Copy a link to the video by right-clicking the video and selecting Copy video address In another tab, open a tool like Twitter Video Downloader and paste the URL in the text box and click Download You'll be presented with some quality options, so you can save a high-quality or low-resolution version Click the Download video button next to your preferred resolution

How to save Twitter videos on iOS

What you need:

An iPhone or iPad

The Twitter app

The Apple Shortcuts app

Make sure the Shortcuts app is installed, you can find it on the App Store here Go to Settings and then Shortcuts Switch the slider to Allow Untrusted Shortcuts Visit this link on your device to add Twitter Video Downloader to your Shortcuts Clicking Get Shortcut will open the Shortcuts app, scroll down and tap Add Untrusted Shortcut Open the Twitter app and find the Tweet with the video you want Tap on Share and you'll see the option for Twitter Video Downloader - tap on it You'll be asked if you want your download to be high, medium or low quality Choose an option and let the shortcut do its thing After the download is finished, you will find the video in your Gallery

How to save Twitter videos on Android

What you need:

An Android device

The Twitter app

The Download Twitter Videos app

Open the Twitter app Find the Tweet with the video you want to save Hit the share button to copy a link to the Tweet Open the Download Twitter Videos app Paste the URL into the empty text field at the top of the screen Hit the circular blue download button at the bottom right You can then access your saved video in the app, or move it to your gallery if you prefer

That wasn't so tough was it? Although, Twitter could certainly make it a lot easier. If you enjoyed this, why not bolster your Twitter skills by learning how to search for Tweets from specific accounts.

