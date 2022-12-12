Now Musk wants to raise Twitter limit to 4,000 characters

(Pocket-lint) - When does Twitter stop being Twitter?

Elon Musk's wide ranging changes to the social network are seemingly set to continue, with the "Chief Twit" confirming plans to expand the maximum character count of a tweet from 280 characters to 4,000.

Ironically, he did so with a single word - "Yes" - which he tweeted in response to a direct question about the rumoured raise.

There's no mention yet on when this might happen or whether it will be limited to paid members of the returned Twitter Blue service, but it's clearly coming.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

That means your future feeds may soon look very different, as some or all Twitter users can post sprawling diatribes on every element of his, her or their breakfast.

What's more, you may not be able to avoid it. We've noticed a sharp increase in posts from people we don't follow appearing in our timeline of late, along with an extraordinary amount of advertising. It's likely you'll be served longer posts from commentators you may or may not agree with, whether you like it or not.

We can only wonder what else Musk has up its sleeve for the network he bought for $44 billion. Is it even the network he paid so much for anymore?

Writing by Rik Henderson.