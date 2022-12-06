Elon Musk has turned Twitter's HQ into a hotel for the overworked

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk has reportedly filled the company's San Francisco office with beds to allow his overworked employees to sleep over.

Musk's ownership of Twitter has been a messy one to date with revelation after revelation popping up almost daily since his $44 billion buyout. The social network lost half of its staff after a firing spree, only for Musk to then have to rehire some and then begin recruiting to replace others. He famously told employees that they would need to work long hours to revamp Twitter in his image, and now he's given them somewhere to sleep when they're done.

A Forbes report says that employees returning to the office after the weekend found rooms full of beds "featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors." If that sounds grim, it's still better than the sleeping bags some employees were reportedly using after working late.

A source told Forbes that while no official statement had been forthcoming from Twitter, they assumed that the beds were in place for those who choose to stay overnight at the office as part of Musk's new "hardcore" approach to rebuilding the social network.

“People are already putting in late nights, so it makes sense to an extent,” one source reportedly told Forbes. The report says that a photo was provided that showed "bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration".

Sounds cozy.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.