Elon Musk says Apple has 'fully resumed' its Twitter ad spend

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk says that Apple has now "fully resumed" its advertising on the social network after a meeting with the company's CEO, Tim Cook.

The meeting between Cook and Musk at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California came after the Twitter CEO accused the iPhone maker of hating "free speech". He also shared the news that Apple had mostly stopped advertising on Twitter amid growing concerns surrounding the types of content appearing on it. Now, it seems things are back on track.

Musk was speaking during a Twitter Spaces conversation in which he also confirmed that Apple was Twitter's largest advertiser. While Musk says that Apple has resumed its Twitter ads, it isn't clear if that is to the same extent as before, however.

Apple isn't the only advertiser to have been spooked by Twitter's new direction, but its position as the company's biggest advertiser made it particularly important. Advertisers have expressed concerns that Musk's reinstatement of previously banned accounts and "free speech" rhetoric could lead to their brands being placed alongside hate speech.

Prior to Musk's meeting with Cook he had also suggested that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. However, it now sounds like that was what Musk called a "misunderstanding" with the removal of Twitter now seemingly unlikely. Google had also reportedly considered Twitter's place on the Google Play Store, but it was Apple that Musk singled out.

