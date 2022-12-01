(Pocket-lint) - Elon Musk's tumultuous time in charge of Twitter so far took another minor twist when the new CEO revealed that he visited Apple's California HQ to meet with Tim Cook.

He said they took a tour of Apple's headquarters, and that Cook clarified for the record that Apple had not, in fact, ever considered removing Twitter from the App Store.

This was effectively a rebuttal of Musk's own narrative pushed earlier in the week, in which he claimed that Apple was holding the potential for App Store removal as a threat.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

It's been widely reported that Musk isn't thrilled about Apple's long-standing cut from transactions made by apps from the App Store, which stands at 30 per cent.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Whether that has been fully resolved or not is still ambiguous, but it would seem that there's a bit more dialogue between the figureheads atop these major companies now.

Part of Musk general air of grievance at the moment revolves around the flood of advertisers that have left or suspended their use of Twitter since his takeover, after the return of controversial and extreme personalities to the platform.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

Whether this meeting will play any role in moving that situation forward will remain to be seen.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.