Apple threatened to kick Twitter off its App Store, says Elon Musk

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk says that Apple threatened to kick the social network's app off of the App Store, adding that it won't say why.

Musk's claim came as part of a wider attack on Apple via tweet, with the first claiming that Apple "has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter". He then suggested that Apple hates free speech, although it isn't clear how he made the connection between the two. Apple isn't the only company pulling ads from Twitter following Musk's $44 billion buyout, with many concerned about the types of tweets their brands could be aligned with.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk later went on to say, via a meme in a now-deleted tweet, that he would "go to war" with Apple over its 30% cut of App Store revenues - likely in reference to Twitter's failed re-launch of Twitter Blue and the money Apple would take from each transaction.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

When saying that Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, Musk claimed that Apple hadn't said why. However, some reports already pointed to concerns over the content appearing on Twitter following Musk's buyout as well as his policy decisions surrounding banned accounts.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

While it seems unlikely that Twitter could be kicked off the App Store, Musk would do well to remember that we once thought that about Fortnite. The game has been missing from the App Store for two years now following Epic's attempts to force Apple to ditch that 30% in-app purchase cut.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.