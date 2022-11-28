Elon Musk claims Twitter signups are at a record high despite chaos

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk claims that signups for the social network are at an all-time high despite ongoing concern over its future.

Musk's first act as owner of Twitter was to fire around half of the company's staff. That move has now left Twitter trying to hire, and it's that fact that kicks off a slide deck that Musk shared with employees recently. He subsequently shared it with all of us as well, pointing to a graph that says "new user signups at an all-time high".

That slide goes on to say that Twitter is currently averaging more than two million new users per day over the last seven days. That number is said to be a 66 per cent increase over the same week last year.

The slide deck has other notable figures to share, including the fact that Twitter is now averaging more than eight billion user active minutes per day - that's up 30 per cent on the previous year.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting stat is a claim that "hate speech impressions are lower" than before Musk took over. The proliferation of hate speech is something that many had been concerned about given Musk's "free speech" stance and willingness to allow previously banned, high-profile offenders back onto Twitter.

Musk does at least admit that he got things wrong with the launch of Twitter Blue's new verified checkmarks. A slide shows that the number of people and businesses being impersonated did spike after the Twitter Blue relaunch, but adds that it soon dropped. Likely because the subscription feature was canned pending a rethink.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.