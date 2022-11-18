How to download your Tweets: Access your Twitter archive

(Pocket-lint) - If you want to get a copy of your Twitter data, in the form of all your Tweets, so that you can save some precious memories or just know you've got them in case the social media service ever ceases to exist, there is a process in place.

It takes a few steps and isn't the quickest, but it'll get you a file for download with all your Tweets in it. Here's how to do it.

How to download all your Tweets

There are quite a few steps to follow here, so we've laid them out below.

You can also find a guide to the process on Twitter's own site, here.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

First, head to the settings menu on your Twitter app or page Go to "Your account" and select "Download an archive of your data" Enter your password and confirm it, then choose whether you'd like to receive a verification code by email or text message When it arrives, enter the verification code you receive and continue You'll now see the option to "Request archive" Now you've got to wait up to 24 hours to be emailed or notified that the archive is ready Once you're told it's ready, go back to the same part of the settings menu and hit "Download data" Wait for the download to complete and then unzip the .zip file to access your data

There you go! In many ways this is a simple process, but it could take a little while to finish if you've been a prolific Tweeter for many years.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.