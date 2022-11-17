Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Twitter app news

Elon Musk is fixing those insanely long Twitter threads

Author image, Newswriter · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Elon Musk is fixing those insanely long Twitter threads
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk says that he is working on a way to make it easier to write and read long-form content on the social network.

The move would hopefully put an end to increasingly-long tweet storms as people try to find ways to post longer content to Twitter despite the 280-character limit. While a huge improvement on the original 140-character limit, tweets are still too restrictive at times and people often resort to posting one tweet after another, creating large threads.

Following one particularly egregious 82-tweet thread, Musk was asked if he could fix the way reading and writing long-form content on Twitter worked. Musk confirmed that he was "working on that tonight" although it isn't clear what he intends to offer as a solution. He separately tweeted that the "ability to do long tweets [is] coming soon".

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe
Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Engineer and Twitter-watcher Jane Manchun Wong believes that Musk and Twitter are working on a new Tweet composer that would "automatically expand into a thread" when needed, although it also isn't immediately obvious how that fixes the problem of huge threads.

If Twitter does make changes to long-form content it's possible that it could mean another feature sitting behind its Twitter Blue paywall. It also seems unlikely that third-party apps would handle the change gracefully, especially if Twitter's API teams were affected by the recent layoffs.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.
  • Via: Twitter is working on a feature to divide long text into a thread automatically - techcrunch.com
Sections Twitter Apps