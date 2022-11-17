Elon Musk is fixing those insanely long Twitter threads

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk says that he is working on a way to make it easier to write and read long-form content on the social network.

The move would hopefully put an end to increasingly-long tweet storms as people try to find ways to post longer content to Twitter despite the 280-character limit. While a huge improvement on the original 140-character limit, tweets are still too restrictive at times and people often resort to posting one tweet after another, creating large threads.

Following one particularly egregious 82-tweet thread, Musk was asked if he could fix the way reading and writing long-form content on Twitter worked. Musk confirmed that he was "working on that tonight" although it isn't clear what he intends to offer as a solution. He separately tweeted that the "ability to do long tweets [is] coming soon".

Twitter is working on making Tweet composer automatically expand into a thread when the characters count is approaching the 280 characters limit https://t.co/nigChFZ2Yn — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 17, 2022

Engineer and Twitter-watcher Jane Manchun Wong believes that Musk and Twitter are working on a new Tweet composer that would "automatically expand into a thread" when needed, although it also isn't immediately obvious how that fixes the problem of huge threads.

If Twitter does make changes to long-form content it's possible that it could mean another feature sitting behind its Twitter Blue paywall. It also seems unlikely that third-party apps would handle the change gracefully, especially if Twitter's API teams were affected by the recent layoffs.

