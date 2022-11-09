Twitter's "Official" tag is the new blue tick, confused yet?

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter may now be charging users for a blue tick, but it seems not all "verified" tweeters will be equal. To identify the accounts that have actually been verified amongst the sea of subscribers, they will also be awarded an "Official" label on their profiles.

And, unlike the blue tick, the Official label will not be purchasable. It is only available to verified members of a certain: "Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," wrote Esther Crawford from Twitter's early stage products team.

So, basically, "Official" is the new blue tick. Confused? You won't be alone.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Crawford also clarified that the existing badge no longer requires verification - you can literally just pay to have one: "The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification - it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features," she added.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

Twitter has already lost some major account holders since Elon Musk took over. For example, Stephen Fry may have had 12 million followers and been one of the most influential tweeters since the platform began, but he has now closed his account and decamped to Mastodon.

This is partly caused by the move to a payment model for the blue tick, but also because of the controversial way Twitter culled its workforce upon Musk's arrival.

Writing by Rik Henderson.