Twitter Blue just got good, but you'll pay more for it

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter Blue is changing - it's getting more expensive, but it's getting some proper features, too.

In a series of posts to Twitter, Musk says that the controversial Twitter Blue subscription will increase in price from $4.99 per month to $8 per month. But for that extra money, he says that there will be a number of new features added to the subscription, some of which are actually pretty interesting.

Musk says that people who subscribe to Twitter Blue will get:

A blue checkmark to show that you are verified on Twitter.

Priority in replies, mentions, and search which Musk says is "essential to defeat spam/scams".

The ability to post longer videos and audio clips than those who don't have Twitter Blue.

Half as many ads as everyone else sees on the platform.

A paywall bypass for publishers that will work with Twitter, although it appears Musk hasn't had any sign up so far.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Musk isn't saying when this will all go live, but he did confirm that the price will be adjusted "by country proportionate to purchasing power parity" which would suggest that a straight USD conversion is unlikely.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Twitter has been in a state of flux since Musk picked it up for a cool $44 billion last week. He's already sent engineers to try and revive the looping video service Vine, and he had reportedly planned to charge up to $20 per month to be Twitter Verified. This latest series of tweets shows that that was either wrong, or the Twitter owner has had a change of heart.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.