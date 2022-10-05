Elon Musk is back to buying Twitter, teases X app

(Pocket-lint) - After claiming that the platform is lying about the number of bots that make up its userbase, and subsequent months of fighting to terminate the deal, it all seems to be going ahead after all.

Elon Musk filed a letter with the SEC on Monday which confirmed his plans to go ahead with the initially agreed upon terms.

This happened mere days before Musk was due to appear in court, in a case seeking to dismiss the deal.

The news also follows a public leak of Musk's texts between associates including former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

These messages brought to light many of Musk's previously unheard opinions, like his disdain for the Twitter Blue subscription service.

Musk appears to have lofty goals for the platform and a new app, too, if his recent tweet is anything to go by.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

There's not much to go on with this tweet alone, but Musk has previously spoken about making Twitter more useful and hasn't been shy about his admiration of platforms like WeChat.

The name "X" was used for Musk's financial services company, founded in 1999 and after a merger eventually went on to become PayPal.

"I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X.com, or X corporation, could have been back in the day," Musk said at a shareholder meeting in August.

"I think Twitter would help accelerate that by three to five years," he continued.

What this means for the future of the Twitter platform is unclear, but shareholders, at least, are optimistic, with prices surging since the news broke.

Writing by Luke Baker.