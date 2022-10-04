Twitter edit button starts to roll out at last

(Pocket-lint) - Possibly the most requested feature of all time is finally arriving. Well, if you're a Twitter Blue subscriber in Canada, Australia or New Zealand at least.

Fear not, though, the eagerly anticipated feature will be making its way to the US and other markets in the near future.

Twitter announced that it was working on the feature back in April of this year, and then, in early September, we saw the platform testing the feature publicly.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter Blue subscribers in supported regions are able to edit tweets within the first 30 minutes of posting and can make alterations up to five times in this window.

For transparency, a timestamp is shown that says "last edited" and clicking on it will show users the complete edit history of the tweet.

Many Twitter users have voiced concerns about the power of an edit button, fearing it will change the way Twitter works as a platform. The timestamp and brief editing window are steps taken to mitigate its misuse.

There are more limitations, too. Currently, you won't be able to edit threads, replies, retweets, Super Follow tweets, pinned tweets or ones created using third-party apps.

The feature is still in testing and is accessed via the Labs section of Twitter Blue. It stands to reason that if the testing is deemed successful, we might see the feature roll out to all Twitter users in the future.

Writing by Luke Baker.