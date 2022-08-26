How to find and listen to podcasts on Twitter

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is becoming a podcast app. As part of a new test with Twitter Spaces, the Twitter mobile app will allow you to listen to full podcast shows through curated playlists that are based on your interests. Here is everything you need to know about this new feature in the app - including how to actually find and listen to podcasts on Twitter.

Read: What are Twitter Spaces and how do they work?

-

In August 2022, Twitter announced its mobile app is launching a newly re-designed version of its Twitter Spaces tab (located in the center of the navigation bar at the bottom) that includes full podcast shows.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Open the Twitter mobile app.

Go to the Twitter Spaces tab in the navigation bar (mic icon).

Look for your personalised hubs of audio content, including podcasts

First, let's talk about Twitter Spaces: It is a feature and area within the Twitter app that allows you to hold live audio conversations (also called Spaces). Spaces are public, and you can join one by joining a link in from a tweet or a direct message or from the top of your timeline. (Live Spaces featuring a speaker or host you follow will appear highlighted in purple at the top of your timeline.) You can also go to the Spaces tab to search for specific Spaces to listen to or join. The Twitter Spaces tab is located directly in the center of the navigation bar at the bottom of the app. It has a microphone icon. Tap it to open Twitter Spaces.

So, why do Twitter Spaces matter? In August 2022, Twitter redesigned Spaces to open with personalised hubs (also called Spaces hub). These hubs are based on your interest and group audio content across different topics (news, sports, etc), including popular podcasts from around the world. If you see a podcast you like, thumbs up it or thumps down it to let Twitter know if you like it. The more you do, the more customised your hubs will become.

Live and upcoming spaces are still in the Space tab, just further down.

The "most popular and engaging" podcasts from around the globe

Vox podcasts are among the launch lineup

In a blog post, Twitter said its new personalised hubs in Twitter Spaces will feature the "most popular and engaging" podcasts. You can expect to see Vox podcasts among the ones Twitter will offer.

"Our internal research indicates that 45 per cent of people who use Twitter in the US also listen to podcasts monthly, so we'll automatically suggest compelling podcasts to help people easily find and listen to the topics they want to hear more about. For example, if someone regularly interacts with Vox content on Twitter, they’ll probably see a Vox podcast in a Spaces hub."

Podcasts are available as part of a test to some users

Only available in English right now

No. The ability to listen to podcasts within the Twitter mobile app is just a test at this stage. Twitter said the test will roll out to a random group of users across the world, initially only in English.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.