(Pocket-lint) - Twitter may be working on a new way to share varied content in a single Tweet, according to a new leak by Alessandro Paluzzi, who's got a track record for spotting these features.

He has posted a screenshot of a Tweet being composed with multiple content types being added to it, including a GIF, a video and an image file.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

The files look to be arranged in a gallery view, much as if the author had added just a few images, and you would assume that people viewing the Tweet would be able to scroll through them.

Paluzzi says that he first saw references to the feature in the app's backend on Android a couple of years ago, but only recently has more material appeared relating to it, including the introductory screen you can see below.

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to add multiple types of media to a single tweet



Here's the introductory screen pic.twitter.com/coKFFPADk3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 24, 2022

That makes it quite a lot more likely that the feature could actually be making its way to users soon, although Twitter itself hasn't said anything to give us concrete information on that front.

If and when it does arrive, being able to attach multiple media types to one Tweet will make it simpler to do just that, instead of requiring you to create a thread to get them all included, and will likely be welcomed by creators.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.