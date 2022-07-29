(Pocket-lint) - Twitter Blue is now $2 more expensive per month.

Twitter isn't completely free. There is a version, called Twitter Blue, which launched last year in several countries, that offers extra features for users willing to pay $2.99 per month. However, Twitter is now telling subscribers, as first reported by Matt Navara, that it's increasing the price of a Blue subscription to $4.99 per month in the US. In an email to users, Twitter said the new price will help it to continue to build some of the features users want.

Keep in mind the premium Twitter tier still includes advertisements that show up in your feed, but you do get access to a range of other features. A subscription to Blue unlocks the ability to undo a tweet to fix typos, a customisable navigation bar, a roundup of Top Articles shared by people you follow, advertisement-free access to articles on some news sites, the ability to choose from different app icons, NFT hexagon profile pics, and more.

Twitter's announcement did not mention billionaire Elon Musk, who is now attempting to exit his deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter has effectively blamed him for a Q2 revenue slip compared to the year prior.

The new price of Twitter Blue is already in effect for new subscribers. Early adopters, however, will remain at the original price until October and can expect to receive a notice to cancel at least 30 days before the new price is official.

Twitter is promising new features are on the way. One has to wonder if editable tweets are on deck. The feature is currently in testing, so it wouldn't be a shock to see it become a Twitter Blue benefit at launch.

