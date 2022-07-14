Twitter returns after outage

(Pocket-lint) - The Twitter social network went down for a period on Thursday.

Users reported that the service wouldn't load in a web browser and the Down Detector website posted a massive spike in complaints.

It's not yet known why Twitter went down, but those already logged in got an error message when trying to load new tweets, while those opening the page were kicked back to the login screen.

The same was true on mobile, with the Twitter app just stating that "tweets aren't loading right now".

It did return to full operation 20 minutes later, it is believed. However, there has so far been no explanation given for the issue.

Twitter has been in the news recently as Elon Musk pulled out of his purchase of the social media giant. The board then subsequently filed a lawsuit against his withdrawal.

Tesla founder Musk originally launched a hostile takeover bid for the service, with a $44 billion buyout eventually being agreed by the board. However, he pulled out claiming that Twitter had withheld information on the amount of fake and spam accounts among its members. This is strongly denied by the board itself.

Now, with this coincidentally timed outage, the plot thickens.

Writing by Rik Henderson.