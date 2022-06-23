(Pocket-lint) - Twitter wants to get developers excited again about its platform.

The company has announced it is bringing back Chirp, a developer conference it first held in 2010 but then canceled several times after. A lack of an annual developer conference - something all the tech giants hold every spring and summer - has often been called a giant misstep by the social media company and perhaps may have added fuel to its already rocky relationship with developers.

But Twitter now appears ready to right any wrongs. Here is what you need to know about Chirp, including when and how you'll be able to watch it online.

Twitter Chirp is Twitter's developer conference. It was first held 12 years ago. But the last time the company hosted a live developer conference was in 2015, and the conference was called Twitter Flight. Chirp will be held in person in San Francisco, California, and it will be live-streamed online for anyone to watch at their leisure.

Registration for Chirp will be open soon - through Twitter’s Developer website.

Twitter hasn't announced yet when it will hold Chirp, but it does encourage you to sign up (here) to be the first to know all Chirp updates, including registration reminders and details about the conference.

Twitter said it plans to live stream the keynote and post all sessions online following the event. Pocket-lint will embed the live-stream video here once it becomes available.

The conference will include a keynote for consumers and developers to watch. It will also consist of technical sessions and opportunities for in-person attendees to meet the Twitter Developer Platform team to ask questions. Meanwhile, Community Meetup groups will host regional events following Chirp. Through a Twitter Space, the company also announced a developer challenge with prizes valued at $520,000.

In a blog post, Twitter discussed why it's bringing back Chirp and what that means for the developer community:

"At Twitter, we are committed to building ways for developers to improve the Twitter experience, driving community connections, inspiring conversations and empowering developers to make a difference . . . As part of this, we are announcing a number of initiatives, including the return of the Chirp Developer Conference, which enables developers to connect with our team and others in the community in real life and online; the launch of the Chirp Developer Challenge to inspire and reward innovation; and updates to our developer website to help the community continue to grow with our platform".

Twitter will likely preview new features it has in the works and discuss any upcoming changes to its app. It'll be interesting to see if it opens up to third-party developers more - because that could unlock a bunch of new experiences and uses cases for Twitter. The company hasn't said exactly what it will use the keynote to address, but a quick look at our Twitter hub shows it is currently testing a number of features, including the recently announced long-form blogging Notes, so perhaps some of these will get some stage time at Chirp.

