(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has announced that its latest feature - Notes - is a new way to let users "write longer". Here is everything you need to know about Twitter Notes, including how to get started creating one if you have access to the feature. We've also included live examples of how Notes look on Twitter right now.

Twitter announced Notes - a new long-form blogging feature - in a tweet, complete with shared two separate GIFs that show how the feature works on mobile and on the web. You can see those below:

A small group of writers are helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries. pic.twitter.com/IUVVkr2vnl — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

For users in countries where Twitter is testing Notes, Twitter said you'll see "Note cards" in your Home timeline if you’re following someone participating in the test (or if someone you follow retweets, quote tweets, or shares a link to a Note). You can interact with a Note tweet in the same way you would with a regular tweet. However, it is not possible to react to or reply to a Note's article itself.

Twitter Notes is not yet available to everyone. When it does roll out more broadly, it might look and work differently than it did when Twitter first announced it.

Open Twitter and log in to your account. Click into the "Write" below Messages in the left navigation menu. The Write screen will appear with all your drafts and the option to compose a new Note. When making a Note, you will see: A text formatting ribbon

The ability to add a cover photo

Options to insert media, gifts, and tweets, attach links, and so on. When done, you can embed the Note into a tweet and publish it.

Yes, you can edit it after it has been published. But readers will be able to tell that a Note has been edited by an edited label at the top.

Open Twitter and log in to your account. Look for Notes (shared by people you follow) in your Home timeline. If you see one, you will be able to read it without leaving Twitter. You can also navigate to a user's profile to read their published notes under the new Notes tab.

Open Twitter and log in to your account. Navigate to the Note. Select the share icon. Copy the link or send via Direct Message. You can also retweet and quote tweet Notes in your timeline.

A title is limited to 100 characters, and the body of a Note is limited to 2,500 words.

Some people have already published Notes on Twitter. These appear as long-form text posts with tweets, videos, and images. Below are some examples:

As of June 2022, Twitter is testing Notes with a limited group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana. It plans to gradually expand the number of people.

As of June 2022, Twitter said people "in most countries" will be able to read Notes whether or not they use Twitter.

See Twitter's support hub for more information about Twitter Notes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.