How to play Twitter Data Dash and level up your privacy

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has launched a browser-based game centred around its new Privacy Policy.

It's a unique and fun way for the social media giant to distribute important, if unexciting, information to its millions of users.

It's called Data Dash, and it's a side-scrolling platformer that sees you taking your dog, called Data, for a walk while avoiding obstacles. The game is designed by the multidisciplinary artist Momo Pixel.

The opening scene presents us with some text that sums things up pretty well: "Hit the streets of PrivaCity with your best pal, Data, for a walk to the park. Follow the prompts to keep him safe, and learn how to control your own Twitter experience along the way."

Data Dash is browser-based and can be accessed on mobile or desktop platforms including Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

On the desktop version, you can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to control the game. On a mobile platform, you can tap the on-screen arrows to control the game.

To play Data Dash, all you need to do is visit https://twitterdatadash.com/.

From there, you can click start and you will be prompted to choose a language.

Then, you'll be able to select a character, there are four to choose from, each with its own unique style. You can also choose a level on this screen if you want to skip to a certain part of the game.

Once you begin, the gameplay is pretty simple, it works much like Mario or any other side-scroller. You collect power-ups and jump over baddies until you reach the end of the level. Hopefully learning something along the way.

Data Dash is Twitter's way of getting its users to pay attention to its new Privacy Policy. Each level of the game is supposed to teach you something about Privacy on the platform with the ultimate goal of 'levelling up your privacy game.'

Of course, if you don't fancy playing, then you can always check out the Privacy Policy the old fashioned way by clicking here.

Writing by Luke Baker.