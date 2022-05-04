(Pocket-lint) - Despite all the chaos surrounding Twitter at the moment, it's still conducting product tests. For instance, the company has announced a limited test for a new feature called Twitter Circle.

Twitter Circle lets you add up to 150 people to a Circle, including followers and non-followers alike. Then, when you want to tweet without sharing it with everyone, you can dive into the Choose Audience menu and choose Twitter Circle instead of Everyone while writing your tweet. The ability to limit who sees your posts has long been available on other social networks, including Facebook. It's a privacy feature, really. One that allows members of your Circle to see the tweets you post, but it also limits those in your Circle from retweeting your tweets.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.



We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd.



Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

People in your Circle can still screenshot your tweet, of course, and share it elsewhere. So please keep that in mind if you want to try Twitter Circle. This feature has been in development since at least last year, but at the time, it was called "Trusted Friends" or "Flock" and other branding. Now, it's Twitter Circle, and at the moment, you can only create a single Circle, and only the person who creates it can see who is in the Circle. If you’re in a Circle, you can’t remove yourself, but you can still mute a tweet and thread if you don't want to see it.

Twitter said it's testing Twitter Circle across iOS, Android, and the web.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.