How to delete your Twitter account permanently

(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're just getting a bit caught up in the emotion of online spats or you want to detox your life from digital influences, there are plenty of reasons you might want to delete your Twitter account.

However, doing it permanently actually requires you to jump through a few hoops, so you might like some guidance on how to get it done. We've got a step-by-step guide for you right here.

Before you can completely delete your Twitter account, you have to deactivate it and wait 30 days - this is to prevent people from rashly deleting their account then regretting it, in theory.

To do this, follow these steps:

In the app, use the left-hand navigation menu to select "Settings and privacy"

Next, tap "Your account", then "Deactivate your account"

Read the information presented then tap "Deactivate" if you're sure

Enter your account password and tap "Deactivate" again

This sets your account into its deactivated stage, and the good news is that if you really want to delete it, you don't have to do anything more. In 30 days' time, provided you don't log into your account at any time, the account will automatically be deleted.

You should also know that if you want to use the email address associated with your account for another Twitter down the line, you should change it in your account settings before deleting your profile or it'll be locked to your deleted account once it's gone.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.