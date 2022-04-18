Twitter's edit feature might preserve all previous versions of a tweet

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter recently disclosed it's developing an edit button or a way for users to edit their existing tweets. It's been unclear how that might look and technically work when it goes live, but two app researchers, who regularly dig into betas and code to find unreleased features, have found evidence that Twitter is considering keeping track of a tweet's edit history.

In a tweet over the weekend, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong claimed that Twitter's upcoming edit function appears to have an "immutable" quality. That means Twitter may create a new tweet when you edit a tweet, and it will preserve all previous versions of the original tweet. "Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit", Manchun Wong tweeted.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Keep in mind Jay Sullivan, Twitter's VP of consumer product, recently admitted an edit feature has been "the most requested" Twitter feature for many years, and that Twitter has been exploring it since last year. But without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Sullivan believes an edit function "could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation".

Another app researcher, Alessandro Paluzzi, also recently tweeted out screenshots of an edit feature, revealing how it might appear to users when it’s released. In one image, Paluzzi showed how an "Edit Tweet" option could live under the three-dot menu on your tweets. The edit screen also looks a lot like the regular tweet composer, but it shows your tweet and says "Update" instead of "Tweet".

Interestingly, Paluzzi’s images don't show an option to see the edit history.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.