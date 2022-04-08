(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is testing out giving users the ability to remove themselves from any conversation on the platform.

The new feature - Unmention - is currently limited to a number of users on the web version of Twitter, with the option to leave a conversation now featuring in each tweet's dropdown settings.

This means that users can avoid notifications for conversations they never wanted to join, though the mention will exist as before.

However, it's not clear when, or if, the feature will be available to all users, or its timeline for reaching the iOS and Android versions of the app.

As with all tests of this nature, though, we expect it to stick around for a few weeks or months before hitting the mainstream.

It's not the only thing Twitter has in the pipeline to improve user experience, after all.

Just as recently as Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of the company, it also became clear that Twitter is finally working on an edit feature - something users have requested for years.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 March 2022 This is a better way to browse the web.

This 'Unmention' feature, though, we'll admit, is a more straightforward addition than an edit button.

With many users often tagged in threads and conversations that have no interest to them, it provides a bit more control over what's actually brought to their attention.

Alongside new Twitter safety measures that make it easier for users to report harmful users and tweets, and it would seem that plenty is being done to help make the platform a more manageable place to scroll through.

Writing by Conor Allison.