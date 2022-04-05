(Pocket-lint) - Elon Musk recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, buying up a reported $2.8 billion in stock and netting himself a 9.2 per cent stake in the company.

Not long after the news broke, Musk posted a poll asking users if they want an edit button. The options are misspelt, as a humorous way to show why the feature is needed.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The poll was then retweeted by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who added "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for over a decade, but we doubt anyone expected it to come via Elon Musk.

The founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, stated that the website will "probably never" add an edit button in a Q&A session with Wired back in 2020.

He explained that the site started as a kind of text messaging service and that you can't take back a text once it is sent. The company has always been adamant about maintaining that aspect, with the only exception being Twitter Blue's timed undo button.

Since Twitter relies heavily on the retweet function, an edit button could cause numerous issues. For example, if you retweet something you agree with, it could be possible that the original author edits it after the fact changing the sentiment.

It's not known how Musk envisions the edit button working, but so far, the poll is very much in favour of adding the feature. So, maybe we'll find out before long.

Writing by Luke Baker.