(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is "exploring" a new collaboration feature that would allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter has even confirmed it is considering the feature. Meanwhile, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been tweeting about the feature’s development since last year, revealing how it might look and work. His screenshots are loaded with watermarks and therefore are hard to understand, but it seems like Twitter will allow you to invite other accounts to "collaborate" on tweets. You can ask a person or a brand to "co-own" a tweet with you, but they must have public accounts and they need to follow you back.

Once published, collaborative tweets are shared with followers from both accounts, and both avatars are shown in the corner of the post. It seems like the feature will be geared to brand partnerships and influencer campaigns, although other use-cases could surely spring up. Presumably, Twitter will bake in some controls to prevent popular accounts from being spammed with requests.

You can only invite people who have a public account and who follow you back. pic.twitter.com/rdYODJpjsd — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

Twitter has yet to announce when it might roll out collaborative tweets. It's also unclear what stage of the development process the feature is in, but Pocket-lint will keep you posted when we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.