Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter is considering ways to let two accounts co-author a single tweet

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash Twitter is considering ways to let two accounts co-author a single tweet

- New feature incoming, possibly

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is "exploring" a new collaboration feature that would allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter has even confirmed it is considering the feature. Meanwhile, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been tweeting about the feature’s development since last year, revealing how it might look and work. His screenshots are loaded with watermarks and therefore are hard to understand, but it seems like Twitter will allow you to invite other accounts to "collaborate" on tweets. You can ask a person or a brand to "co-own" a tweet with you, but they must have public accounts and they need to follow you back.

Alessandro PaluzziTwitter is considering ways to let two accounts co-author a single tweet photo 2

Once published, collaborative tweets are shared with followers from both accounts, and both avatars are shown in the corner of the post. It seems like the feature will be geared to brand partnerships and influencer campaigns, although other use-cases could surely spring up. Presumably, Twitter will bake in some controls to prevent popular accounts from being spammed with requests.

Twitter has yet to announce when it might roll out collaborative tweets. It's also unclear what stage of the development process the feature is in, but Pocket-lint will keep you posted when we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Twitter is considering ways to let two accounts co-author a single tweet
Twitter is considering ways to let two accounts co-author a single tweet By Maggie Tillman ·
The Twitch desktop app is going away soon
The Twitch desktop app is going away soon By Adrian Willings ·
How to set up and listen to Apple Music on Amazon Fire TV devices
How to set up and listen to Apple Music on Amazon Fire TV devices By Maggie Tillman ·