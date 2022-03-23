(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is providing an easy way for you to make your own GIFs.

It has updated its mobile app to include a built-in GIF capture feature. All you have to do is compose a tweet, go to the in-app camera, and then swipe over to the GIF mode. You can see a demo in the tweet where Twitter announced the feature, but Pocket-lint has also summarised the steps below and also tried to answer some questions you may have about its availability and more.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

Currently, you can only create a GIF by recording one yourself with your phone's camera. Follow the steps below to create a GIF with Twitter.

On the latest version of the Twitter app. Tap to create a new tweet. Select the Camera icon. Choose the option GIF. Record to create your GIF.

Once you create a GIF following the steps above, the GIF will attach to your tweet in full size. Simply click tweet to post it and share it with your followers.

Twitter's GIF-making feature is only available to iOS users, with no word yet on if it's coming to Android users.

See Twitter's support page for GIFs for more details about how GIFs in general work on the social media platform.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.