(Pocket-lint) - Could Twitter launch a podcasts tab into its mobile app in the near future?

That's what Jane Manchun Wong - a security researcher identified in Forbe's 30 Under 30 Social Media 2022 list - has revealed via a Tweet (how's that for harmony?).

Which is precisely her job. As Forbes says: "[Wong] has amassed a devoted Twitter fanbase by uncovering previously announced features on apps like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook through her intensive digital detective work."

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

That source certainly gives greater legitimacy to the claim - an image of which you can see in the embedded Tweet screengrab above, showing a new podcasts/microphone shortcut symbol at the bottom of the Twitter app.

Interestingly the screengrab posted lacks the Twitter Spaces shortcut symbol, which could be a hint at where that feature headed. Spaces already holds live content, of course, so could it be that all audio, including podcasts, will be available through this new portal instead?

We'll have to wait and see what comes, if anything, to Twitter's mobile platforms in the near future. It's an ever-changing platform that's integrated more tools over the years, so stepping into podcasting does indeed make sense.

