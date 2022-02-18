(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is introducing a new feature to all users that was previously only available to Twitter Blue subscribers: Pinned DMs.

The social network announced Thursday the feature is coming to everyone on Android, iOS, and the web, free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about it, including how it works.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

The pinnable DM feature doesn’t seem to be fully available yet.

We tested it on the iOS app, but not on Twitter’s web app. On the iOS app, follow these steps to pin a direct message:

Open the latest version of the Twitter app on your mobile device. Tap the envelope icon. You’ll be directed to your messages. Swipe to the side of a conversation in your inbox to reveal a pin. Tap the pin. The conversation will go to a "Pinned conversations" section atop your inbox.

The ability to pin direct messages is, quite simply, a handy way to quickly access certain conversations in your Twitter inbox.

You can only keep six direct messages at the top of your list.

Pinnable direct messages are now rolling out (as of 17 February 2022).

To learn more about how Twitter's inbox and DM system works, see its support hub here. To learn more about Twitter's Blue subscription service, see our in-depth guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.