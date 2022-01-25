Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter testing a feature called Flock, similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Jeremy Bezanger / Unsplash Twitter testing a feature called Flock, similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to share tweets with a specific group of friends, rather than the whole world.

Essentially, it's the exact same thing as Instagram's 'Close Friends' feature, so if you're an Instagram user you'll likely be familiar.

Last July, Twitter began teasing the feature which at the time was referred to as 'Trusted Friends'.

In the time since we have learned that the feature is likely to be called Twitter Flock.

Alessandro Paluzzi has been keeping track of the development, and it looks like Twitter has made great headway on the project.

Alessandro's Twitter thread gave us a good idea of how the feature might work.

Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life
Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

LastPass is the best way to avoid forgetting your passwords, and to keep them secure.

It explains that you can add up to 150 members to your Flock, then only these users will be able to view or reply to tweets that you have chosen to send to your Flock.

If you later decide to remove someone from the Flock, you can do so at any time and that user will not be notified.

Tweets sent to a Flock are accompanied by a label that reads "You can see this Tweet because the author has added you to their Flock."

So, distinguishing between regular tweets and those just for close friends will be very easy.

At the moment it's not clear if or when the feature will land with regular Twitter users, but we'd imagine it won't be too long before Twitter Blue subscribers get to take it for a spin.

Writing by Luke Baker.
Recommended for you
Then and now: A vision of celebrities hanging out with their younger selves
Then and now: A vision of celebrities hanging out with their younger selves By Adrian Willings ·
How to make Google Assistant turn webpages into audiobooks in over 40 languages
How to make Google Assistant turn webpages into audiobooks in over 40 languages By Maggie Tillman ·
Twitter testing a feature called Flock, similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature
Twitter testing a feature called Flock, similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature By Luke Baker ·
  • Via: Twitter’s ‘close friends’ feature could share tweets with up to 150 select users - theverge.com
Sections Twitter Apps