(Pocket-lint) - CryptoPunks and Bored Apes of the world rejoice, for now you can flaunt your expensive verified jpegs in the Twitterverse.

Twitter's latest feature offers hexagonal profile pictures for verified NFTs, so long as you're subscribed to Twitter Blue and using an iOS device.

So what does all this mean? Well, if you're completely lost, you might want to check out our guide to NFTs here.

In the Twitter Blue Labs' FAQ, it describes NFT's as "unique digital items, such as artwork, with proof of ownership that’s stored on a blockchain (a digital database that’s publicly accessible)."

It goes on to describe the new NFT profile pictures as "a way to show off the NFTs you own on Twitter. After a temporary connection to your crypto wallet that allows you to set up an NFT as your profile picture, your digital asset displays in a special hexagon shape that identifies you as the owner of that NFT."

In simple terms, one of the most frequently pointed out shortcomings of NFTs is that they can be easily reproduced, like by right-clicking and saving the image.

Then even though you can prove that you own the image, it's an involved process to do that. The hexagonal profile pictures will provide instant recognition, so we can imagine NFT loving Twitter users are going to be chuffed with this new feature.

If you spot a hexagonal profile in the wild, you can click on the profile and select 'View NFT details' to see information about the "NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details."

If the user sells the NFT used as their profile picture, the hexagon shape will revert back to a standard circle.

So you should rush out and buy a cartoon monkey jpeg? We reckon you might gain some clout in certain circles, but you're likely to get just as many bemused groans from others.

Writing by Luke Baker.