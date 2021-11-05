(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever wanted to look up tweets from a specific person on Twitter? There is now a very simple way to do it.

There are a couple of methods, but the newest - search from profiles - is by far the easiest and most straightforward.

For the longest time, Twitter offered a manual way for users to search tweets from specific accounts. It wasn't very user-friendly, however, and had mixed results. In the search bar on Twitter, you had to search “from:[Twitter handle] [search term]”. So, that could look like this:

from:pocketlint apple

To make it easier to find that one tweet someone tweeted years ago, Twitter has added a new search button on profile pages. This button lets you search tweets from whatever profile you're viewing. Social media consultant Matt Navarra first reported that the new search button had started appearing for users in September 2021. One month later, XDA Developers noticed it had rolled out widely to everyone who uses Twitter's iOS app.

Here's how to find the new search button:

Open the latest version of the Twitter app (iOS only). Go to a user's profile. In the cover photo area, look for the magnifying glass (next to the ... menu button). Tap the magnifying glass. It's the new search button. Enter keywords you'd like to search for in the user's past tweets.

