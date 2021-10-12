Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to remove a follower on Twitter without blocking them

- Twitter is testing a new feature:

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has announced a new security feature it's testing that gives you more control over who follows you on the platform. It's now allowing you to remove followers without you having to block them and without them being notified of the removal. Here's everything you need to know.

How to remove a Twitter follower

Twitter said the ability to remove followers makes it easier for you to be "the curator of your own followers list". It lets you to create a healthier space for yourself online, and it may help you avoid any awkwardness that a block causes.

  1. Log in to your Twitter account on the web.
  2. Go to your profile.
  3. Go to your Followers.
  4. Choose a follower of yours.
  5. Select the three-dot icon next to the follow/unfollow button by their name.
  6. Select Remove this follower.

What happens when you remove a follower?

Removed followers can no longer see your tweets in their timeline, but they can still send you direct messages. They can also follow you again if they want. 

Who can remove a follower on Twitter?

The feature is currently available as part of a test to everyone using Twitter on the web. Twitter hasn't said when it’ll be available for mobile app users. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 12 October 2021.
