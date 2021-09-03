Twitter plans new privacy tools, including hiding old tweets

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is reportedly working on a few new features to help users take more control over their privacy on the service, including a tool to let you have your Tweets auto-archive themselves after a set amount of time.

The changes, reported by Bloomberg, are seemingly all in response to the sense that people aren't always in full control of how people interact with them on the platform, especially once they attract a sizeable following of other users.

The list of possible changes is extensive, and some tweaks could prove controversial, but most will likely be welcomed by big accounts. As well as archived Tweets, you may also be able to edit who follows you, removing people fully rather than just blocking them.

You may also be able to decide who can see what Tweets you've hit the Like button on, and be able to completely remove yourself from conversations that mention your handle, rather than relying on individual Tweet authors to remove your tag.

For many of these potential changes, there are already intensive workarounds (such as deleting all your older Tweets manually), and that's apparently part of the motivation, as Twitter seeks to help people use the platform as they're already doing, but with less work involved.

Of course, in the absence of official confirmation, we don't know that these settings will definitely make it to Twitter, or what the timeline around their deployment might be.