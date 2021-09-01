Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Twitter announces ‘Super Followers', letting you pay a monthly fee to creators for exclusive content

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has long promised more ways for content creators to earn income directly from their fanbase, and today the company is taking a huge step in helping achieve that goal. The social media giant today has introduced a new feature which is being dubbed "Super Followers" - a new option that allows users to charge up to $9.99 per month for access to exclusive Twitter content. 

In the company's announcement post, Twitter writes 

   With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money.

To start, Twitter is opening up the feature with three price tiers users can set on their profile: $2.99 / $4.99 / $9.99, however, in addition, earlier this year Twitter released a feature known as Tip Jar, where some verified accounts could enable an extra button to their profile that allows fans to send them money directly. 

TwitterTwitter announces ‘Super Followers’, lets you pay a monthly fee to creators for exclusive content photo 1

The interface detailing how users will be able to specifically send out content to their Super Followers only.

Is Super Followers open to everyone?

In the initial blog post, Twitter clarifies that Super Followers will only be available to a small group of users in the United States to begin. 

We’re just getting started and so for now, a small group within the U.S. who applied can set up a Super Follows subscription. People can continue to apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription by swiping open the sidebar on your Home timeline, tapping on Monetization, then selecting Super Follows. To be eligible for the waitlist right now, you need to have 10K or more followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days, be in the U.S., and follow our Super Follows Policy. 

To read more about Twitter's other monetization feature, Tip Jar, tap here. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 1 September 2021.
