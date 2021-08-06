Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Twitter Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms

- Have you tried Spaces yet?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter Spaces is receiving an update that will allow hosts of social audio rooms to choose up to two co-hosts. Previously, spaces had one host only.

The idea is, with this new feature, it'll be easier for a host of a space to moderate conversations. Co-hosts have all the same managing privileges as the main host. Once invited, they can speak, invite other members to speak, pin tweets, kick people from a space, and so on. But only the original, primary host can end a space and invite or remove other users to be co-hosts, which means a co-host can't invite a second one.

Keep in mind that, with this change, Twitter Spaces can now have one host, two co-hosts, and up to 10 speakers all active at once. 

Spaces first debuted in December 2020. The feature, which lives inside Twitter, has been pitched as a "place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community". In other words, like the Clubhouse app, Twitter’s Spaces allow a user to gather with another person or a group of users for live, audio-based conversations. For more about how Twitter Spaces works, see our guide.

Twitter said its now rolling out its new co-host update to Spaces.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 6 August 2021.
Recommended for you
45 secret WhatsApp tips and tricks you might not know about
45 secret WhatsApp tips and tricks you might not know about By Britta O'Boyle ·
Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms
Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms By Maggie Tillman ·
Apple Health app and HealthKit: What are they and how do they work?
Apple Health app and HealthKit: What are they and how do they work? By Britta O'Boyle ·