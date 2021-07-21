(Pocket-lint) - Twitter hasn't forgotten about TweetDeck, apparently.

The company's product lead, Kayvon Beykpour, admitted last spring that Twitter planned to overhaul TweetDeck “from the ground up.” Now, Twitter has shared an image of the revamped app, and said it's previewing the experience with “randomly selected” people from the US, Canada, and Australia.

Beykpour said Twitter is also testing new TweetDeck features, such as a full tweet composer, advanced search, new column types, and a new way to group columns into cleaner workspaces. Keep in mind Twitter might charge users for TweetDeck at some point in the future. In fact, Beykpour said Twitter will consider any learned lessons from its new TweetDeck preview when exploring what TweetDeck "could look like within Twitter's subscription offerings".

Although Twitter is testing TweetDeck as part of a limited preview among select users, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has explained how you can opt in to the test right now with a simple browser hack. Just follow these instructions:

Open TweetDeck in your Chrome browser. Go to Developer Tools. Go to the triple-dot Menu in the corner > More tools > Developer tools. The Console should open. You may have to select the Console tab (next to Elements at the top). Copy and paste this HTML: document.cookie = "tweetdeck_version=beta" Then hit enter and reload the page.

That's it. You should now have the new TweetDeck preview in your browser.