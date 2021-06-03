(Pocket-lint) - Twitter offers a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue. It includes premium features like the ability to undo tweets. Starting 3 June 2021, it's receiving a limited rollout to a couple countries but will eventually roll out more broadly in the future. Here's what you need to know.

Twitter Blue is a service you can subscribe to - for a set monthly fee - to unlock additional features in the Twitter mobile app (iOS-only to start).

Twitter Blue is launching first in Canada and Australia.

A Twitter Blue subscription costs $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month.

It's easy to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Open the Twitter mobile app on your iOS device. Navigate to the Profile menu Tap Twitter Blue. Tap the blue Subscribe for $/mo button. Follow the in-app payment prompts to complete your purchase.

You can check your subscription status. Go to Profile menu > Twitter Blue. You'll see an Active status badge with a green check if you’re enrolled.

Twitter

Subscribers of Twitter Blue get access to the following features:

Bookmark Folders: Subscribers can organise their saved tweets

Subscribers can organise their saved tweets Undo Tweet: Subscribers get up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before your tweet posts

Subscribers get up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before your tweet posts Reader Mode: Turns longs tweet threads into "easy-to-read text"

Turns longs tweet threads into "easy-to-read text" Perks: Subscribers will also get access to perks Customisable app icons for a device’s home screen Fun colour themes for the Twitter app Access to dedicated subscription customer support

Subscribers will also get access to perks

The initial set of features was developed based on feedback Twitter has received its "power Twitter community". The company said it is launching the "first iteration" of its subscription service and plans to listen to feedback and build out even more features and perks for subscribers over time. It hopes the initial rollout phase will help it gain a deeper understanding of "what will make your Twitter experience more customised".

After you sign-up for Twitter Blue, you’ll be able to customise your Twitter Blue features from the Twitter Blue membership page.

For instance, you can adjust your Tweet Undo expiration period to 30 seconds or less. You can also pick how your Twitter app icon displays on your phone with one of several colourful options. You can choose the theme colours, too. Just navigate to the Twitter Blue menu and start playing.

From the Profile menu, tap Twitter Blue Tap Feature settings. Select the feature you’d like to customise: Undo Tweet

Colour theme

App icon

More information about how each of these customisation options work can be found on Twitter's Support page here.

One of the features you can't customise from the Twitter Blue menu is Reader Mode. To enable or disable that, you need to do so from a tweet.

Go to the top right of the tweet details. Tap the Reader Mode icon to turn this feature on. Tap the Reader Mode icon to turn the feature off.

If you want to create a Bookmark Folder, you can do so from the Home timeline or profile in the Twitter app.

From a tweet, tap the share icon and select Add Tweet to Bookmarks Tap the blue Add to Folder button

Tap Bookmarks. Tap the New Folder icon on the bottom of the Bookmarks page. Enter a name for your Folder. Tap Create.

Now, to add a tweet to your Bookmark Folder, simply tap the Share Tweet icon at the bottom of the tweet and then choose Add to Folder from the row of options. You may need to swipe to see the full list of options. Easy!

Check out the official Twitter Blue support hub! Twitter's blog post announcing the feature is also available here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.