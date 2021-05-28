Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Twitter readies a 'Blue' paid subscription option that unlocks new features

- Blue in-app purchase spotted in Twitter's iOS app

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Twitter has quietly confirmed its paid subscription service is called Twitter Blue.

Twitter has previously said it's coming up with ways to lock certain features behind a paywall, and in May, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong said Twitter's subscription service will be called Twitter Blue and that it'll bring new features. Now, Twitter’s official app page in the iOS App Store indicates the app is indeed adding a “Twitter Blue" in-app purchase option that costs $2.99 per month.

Although Blue is not yet available, Wong shared some screenshots of it, revealing it will add alternative colour themes and icons to Twitter’s iOS app. Paid subscribers will be able to change the accent colour of the Twitter app, which is blue by default, to yellow, red, purple, orange, and green. There are also icons in pink, purple, green, orange, black, blue, and one with blue and purple stripes.

Twitter Blue will further let users sort favourited tweets into different collections, quickly undo sent tweets, and access a Read Mode that turns tweet threads into “easy-to-read text". Keep in mind Twitter has yet to officially announce the paid Blue subscription, let alone its new features.

It did, however, already announced Super Follow, which will let users pay to access tweets, fleets, and other exclusive content from creators. It also recently started testing a Tip Jar feature on profiles and Live Spaces for creators to collect monetary donations for their content. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
