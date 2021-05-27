(Pocket-lint) - Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse-like social audio rooms, have come to the web, roughly six months after they first launch in the Twitter app.

The company announced that, starting 26 May 2021, Spaces will be more widely available. Previously, you could only join Spaces from Twitter’s iOS and Android mobile apps. Now, you can access them from desktop and mobile web browsers. Here's what Spaces look like on the web:

Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web!



Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space. https://t.co/xFTEeAgM4x — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 26, 2021

There is one big limitation with Twitter Spaces on the web at launch: While you can join Spaces to listen in, you can’t host them yourself yet. However, you do get features like the ability to test out the new transcription design, plus you can set reminders to join a scheduled Space.

Spaces were first announced in December 2020 and launched as a beta a month later. Recently, Twitter added the ability for accounts with 600 or more followers to host Spaces. Twitter describes Spaces as a "place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community". Like Clubhouse, they allow you to gather with a person or a group for conversations.

For more about how Spaces work, see our guide here. We also have an in-depth guide on how Clubhouse works if you want to compare them.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.