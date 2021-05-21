(Pocket-lint) - Twitter recently launched Spaces, an Clubhouse-like audio feature. At the time, it said an expansion was in the works called Ticket Spaces. Now, it's previewing Ticket Spaces and explaining what users can expect from the added functionality that essentially locks a Space behind a paywall.

First, it helps to understand what Twitter Spaces are - so go read our guide on that feature. Essentially, Spaces are audio chat rooms users can start or join directly from the Twitter app. For now, Spaces are public and anyone can join as a listener. If you create a Space, your followers will see it in their Fleets. Twitter just began allowing anyone with more than 600 followers to host, and the company said it’s working on co-hosted Spaces as well.

With Ticketed Spaces, Twitter will begin allowing its users to host paid Spaces. In other words, Ticketed Spaces will enable Twitter users to charge for entry to their audio chat rooms. Hosts of Ticketed Spaces will be able to set their own entry prices as well as the number of tickets available.

In May 2021, Twitter previewed Ticket Spaces and revealed how they will work.

Twitter said US users will be able to apply to host paid live audio rooms sometime in "the next couple weeks". Anyone who wants to charge must be at least 18 years old with at least 1,000 followers, and they need to have hosted three Spaces in the past 30 days. There's no word yet when UK users can apply. However, although only US users can host these Ticketed Spaces, anyone across the world can purchase access to a Ticketed Space.

Twitter promised that, when the application process opens to users, the first applications will be processed within a few weeks. But the company plans to start with a small test group. Twitter has shared screenshots of the application process will look and work - which you can see in the gallery above.

Twitter is partnering with Stripe to handle payments. Twitter users will receive 80 per cent of revenue after Apple and Google’s in-app purchase fees are taken. So, if you sell a $20 ticket, Apple would presumably take a 30 per cent cut, and then 20 per cent would go to Twitter, leaving you with $10.

Twitter said it’ll cover the cost of Stripe’s transaction fees, but hosts of Ticketed Spaces will need their own Stripe account to get started.

