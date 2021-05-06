(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has a new Tip Jar feature that allows you to send money directly to other users on the platform.

Twitter suggested it created the feature because it noticed users tweeting their PayPal links and adding $Cashtags and Venmo handles to their profiles so that followers could support their work. With Tip Jar, the idea is you can now support your favourite accounts beyond a follow, retweet, or like. The feature, which is rolling out to the social network's Android and iOS mobile apps, is relatively easy to use. Here's how it works, plus everything you need to know.

At launch, only a select group (including “creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits”) can turn on Tip Jar to accept money.

Go to Edit Profile on Twitter for iOS or Android. Tap Tip Jar (it's off by default). You will be brought to the Tip Jar settings screen. Toggle Allow tips to on and then choose the third-party service you’d like to use. Add in your third-party service username(s).

You need to enter a username for your Tip Jar to appear on your profile.

Note: When you add a third-party payment service to your profile, your username on that service will be publicly linked to your Twitter account.

If an account on Twitter has Tip Jar is enabled, you will see a Tip Jar (money) icon next to the Follow button on their profile page.

Open the Twitter mobile app. Look for an account with the Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile. Tap the Tip Jar icon. You’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer. You’ll then be kicked over to that app. In the payment app, specify an amount and complete the payment. Twitter said it takes no cut from the amount you send.

Note: On Twitter for Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces. Here's our in-depth guide on how Spaces work.

Tip Jar works with Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo.

All English language Twitter users can send tips starting 6 May 2021. However, only select users can add a Tip Jar to their profile for now.

Check out Twitter's blog post and support hub for more details.

