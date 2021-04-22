How to tweet and view high-resolution 4K images on Twitter

(Pocket-lint) - After months of testing, Twitter is rolling out an update to its mobile app that's designed to give you a stunning scrolling experience.

Staring 22 April 2021, the social network is letting all users tweet and view pictures in 4K on iOS and Android. Keep in mind Twitter’s web app already supports images that go up to 4096 x 4096 pixels in resolution, but the mobile apps had been limited to 2048 x 2048 resolution. However, in order to enable the new mobile feature, you will need to adjust your Twitter app settings.

Read on to learn how.

Follow the steps below to get access to high-resolution 4K imagery in the Twitter app for iOS and Android:

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 22 April 2021

Open the latest version of the Twitter mobile app. Go to the “data usage” section of the settings menu. Enable “high-quality images” for viewing 4K images. Enable “high-quality image uploads” for tweeting them.

Note: You can select whether you'd like higher-resolution images to be enabled for both cellular and Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi only, or you can disable the feature.

Once you've enabled high-quality images under settings, feel free to start scrolling on Twitter, and all your images should appear super crisp. If you'd like to tweet out a 4K image, just upload an image like normal (steps on how to do that here), and it will tweet out in high resolution. Easy-peasy!

Twitter Support tweeted more information about the feature - so check that out if you'd like to know the nitty-gritty:

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.



To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

For even more Twitter news, check out our hub on the social network here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.