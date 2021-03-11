(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is testing a new change: Full-sized picture previews that aren't cropped. Before starting this test, Twitter cropped all non-16:9 images.

While a change may seem insignificant, it could have a meaningful impact. In recent years, there has been a lot of criticism about how the service handles images. Some users noticed Twitter’s image-cropping algorithm focused on white people over Black people.

Trying a horrible experiment...



Which will the Twitter algorithm pick: Mitch McConnell or Barack Obama? pic.twitter.com/bR1GRyCkia — Tony “Abolish ICE” Arcieri (@bascule) September 19, 2020

But now, the next time you’re browsing through Twitter on your iOS or Android device, you might notice Twitter showing timeline images in their original aspect ratio. “With this test, we hope to learn if this new approach is better and what changes we need to make to provide a ‘what you see is what you get’ experience for tweets with images,” said Twitter chief design officer Dantley Davis of the test.

Sometimes it's better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

It's also worth noting that, with full-sized picture previews, if someone tweets one image in a standard aspect ratio, you should no longer have to tap on the image to fully see it. Twitter hasn’t said when the cropping change should launch for all users, but we'll keep you posted.

Alongside the full-sized picture preview test, Twitter is also trialing something else: allowing some people to upload 4K-quality images from their iOS or Android phones. Under the “Data usage” section of settings, you’ll see a new option to enable high-quality image uploads.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.